Three booked for violation of marriage laws

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested three accused for violating marriage laws and recovered weapons, ammunition, fireworks, and sound system from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Those arrested have been identified as Ramzan Tahir and Zahid. Dhamyal Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation is in progress. SP (Saddar) Mohammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that aerial firing and fireworks are illegal acts and endangering the lives of citizens will not be allowed at all.