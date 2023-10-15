‘Why no efforts to oust aggressor in ME like Ukraine?’

Islamabad : Dr Daud Abdullah, Director, of Middle East Monitor (MEMO), has said that warnings were issued to the Arab world regarding the potential for Israel's policies to incite a religious war in the region, yet these cautionary voices were disregarded.

Dr Abdullah was addressing a webinar on “Palestine - latest developments and impact on the region” organised here by Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS) in collaboration with MEMO.

Dr Abdullah said that the response from the Western world exposed a striking double standard. While considerable resources were mobilised to address the Ukrainian conflict and oust the “aggressor,” the same level of action has not been taken in the case of Palestine. The suppression of demonstrations in several cities reveals infringements on the freedom of speech. Israel's alleged plan to relocate the people of Gaza to the Sinai with the objective of recapturing Gaza raises concerns of a slow genocide against the Palestinians residing in Gaza, he said.

Dr Azzam Tamimi, British-Palestinian academic, emphasised his refusal to recognise Israel as a legitimate entity, rejecting the two-state solution and UN resolutions due to his identity as a Palestinian Muslim.

He urged the international community not to adopt the narrative of colonial powers and to recognise the daily suffering of Palestinians, who experience their homes being burned continuously. While the international community can advocate for a ceasefire, the imposition of a specific conflict resolution, such as a two-state solution, remains a complex challenge. He called for a reevaluation of how the world perceives this enduring conflict. Dr Motasem Dallou, MEMO correspondent based in Gaza, providing insights into the dire conditions on the ground, highlighted the severe challenges faced by the population. Essential items such as food, fuel, and water were severely restricted or entirely cut off, resulting in a dire humanitarian crisis. Hospitals are overwhelmed, struggling to cope with a surge of injuries, while local news agencies have ceased operations due to power outages and disrupted Internet connectivity, severely limiting information dissemination, he pointed out. Empty supermarket shelves underscore the scarcity of crucial supplies. The relentless Israeli bombardment inflicted extensive destruction, leaving homes in ruins. He said that firefighters' response capabilities are hampered and communication remains a significant challenge.

Dr Giorgio Cafiero highlighted the risks of the ongoing Palestine conflict said that the evolving situation is highly unpredictable, with global implications. The Abraham Accords, a hallmark of the Trump era, particularly the potential participation of Saudi Arabia, face growing uncertainty due to recent events in Israel. The ongoing Gaza conflict also threatens Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan, which relies on attracting foreign investment for economic diversification. Oves Anwar, Director of the Research Society of International Law (RSIL), expressed profound concern over the distressing current situation, acknowledging the complex challenges international law faces in the modern world.