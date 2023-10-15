Pakistani woman honoured in Turkiye

Islamabad : Head of World Aging Council and Ibn Sina Institute Turkiye and Europe, Dr. Kamal Aydin has appointed Shabana Ayaz, president of Turkish-Pakistan Women's Wing Forum, as his media coordinator and public relations representative.

A ceremony in this regard was held in Ankara. Dr. Kamal Aydin on the occasion said that in the fields of education and health, we Pakistan and other Islamic countries. Want to work together with countries. He said that since he received medical education from Pakistan and have spent a lot of time in Pakistan, first of all I will pay off Pakistan's debt. He said that they want to bring the two countries closer with this small effort because the people of Turkiye and Pakistan are connected by the relationship of love and brotherhood.

On this occasion, Shabana Ayaz said that this is a very good initiative for both the countries which will definitely pave the way to find new opportunities and help in sharing the vision.