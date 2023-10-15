AKFP, WHO ink accord

Islamabad : The Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) and World Health Organisation (WHO) signed an agreement on provision of basic health facilities in the country.

The AKFP President Dr. Hafeezur Rehman and WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations. Chairman Al Khidmat Foundation health program Dr Zahid Latif was also present. The agreement will help in increasing capabilities of AKFP professionals in health sectors and access to basic health facilities particularly child health, nitrition and mental health.

Dr. Hafeezur Rehman said that WHO would also establish Nutrition Stabilization Center at Al Khidmat Hospital in Tharparkar. He said that along with providing health equipment, the WHO would also impart training to the staff. This project will help in taking care of health of children who facing complications due to food shortage in Tharparkar, he added.