‘Kazakhstan’s digital bridge can be role model for Pakistan’s IT industry’

Islamabad : Kazakhstan has touched yet another historic milestone by a big success of their annual Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence event, organised by the Astana Hub on Friday.

Over twenty thousand participants from Kazakhstan, neighbouring countries and companies from the digitally developed world took keen interest in the two-day Digital Bridge 2023, said Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed while talking to ‘The News’ after returning from the event.

Munir Ahmed said the forum focused on the importance of “Artificial and Human Intelligence: The Right Balance” with the participation of remarkable personalities from different countries, founders and top managers of technology giants, entrepreneurial startup founders, scientists and students, striving to make the world a better place unitedly through dialogue and to inspire each other. Over 250 speakers and more than 300 startups and 100 plus venture capital investors from fifteen countries made the forum an unpresented success.

The leading Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry experts featured the Digital Bridge, inaugurated the event with futuristic approach to make the country a digital hub in true sense for the Central Asia region in particular, said the Devcom Executive Director.

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the significant growth of the Digital Bridge Forum over the last five years. It has evolved into the largest platform in Central Asia for discussing the latest trends and prospects in the IT industry.

This strong turnout demonstrates Kazakhstan’s leading position as a digital and fintech hub in Eurasia. According to the President, the forum's theme is particularly relevant. Artificial intelligence is no longer science fiction but a reality. A new era is starting right before our eyes. This revolutionary technology holds transformative power comparable to the impact of electricity and the Internet in their respective epochs. It has the potential to reshape lifestyles, automate work processes, and generate substantial economic value. Experts project that artificial intelligence could contribute an economic influence equivalent to a quarter of the global GDP, making its widespread adoption a pivotal catalyst for Kazakhstan's progressive development, said the Kazakh President. Munir Ahmed said Pakistan has the right potential to replicate the Digital Bridge model to attract venture capital investments for the rapid growth IT and AI hubs in Pakistan, that consequently jump increase the Pakistan’s export of IT and AI products. We also need to integrate the sector for accumulated growth and perf­ormance. Pakistan’s political will, and the experts shared vision and collective efforts can make Pakistan entre the new era of IT and AI Technology.