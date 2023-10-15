Workshop on ‘Social Protection Course Pakistan’ held

Islamabad : Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muha­mmad Amjad Saqib, graced the occasion as the guest of honor in a training workshop titled "Social Protection Course Pakistan."

The remarkable initiative organised by German Cooperation, Oxford Policy Management, the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and change-makers to explore and discuss the crucial role of social protection in shaping a more equitable society. While addressing the participants, Dr. Amjad Saqib's underscored the significance of a welfare state, emphasizing that it is one in which the government makes life easier for its citizens. He emphasized that the provision of social protection to deprived individuals is not the sole responsibility of the government; it is a shared duty that extends to individuals and society as a whole. We, as a society, are not merely policy-makers but also implementers. To truly understand the struggles of marginalised people, we must engage with them closely, empathise with their issues, and recognise the paramount importance of social protection, he added.

Dr. Amjad Saqib passionately conveyed his mission to alter the perception of the Benazir Income Support Programme. He said that BISP provides additional financial support to its beneficiaries, empowering them to overcome life's challenges.