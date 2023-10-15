Mugger crushed to death

Islamabad : Car riding victims crushed the bike riding muggers after being looted by the gunmen at Sector E-13. One of the muggers succumbed to injuries when shifted to hospital, police said Saturday.

Mohammad Karim son of Fer Gull, resident of Sri Saral, lodged a complaint with the Golra police station saying that he along with his two friends Riaz and Nadeem Shah, was heading towards Chungi no. 26 in his car through Sector E-12 and took the route as a short-cut in the evening. When they saw two people holding guns on their way, who intercepted their car and pointed pistol towards them and asked them to come out of the car, police said and added that both snatched cash, mobile phone sets and other valuables and drove away towards Sector D-12. But the victim started chasing the bike, as the muggers reached on the main, he hit them from the back and run the car over them and called the ‘Rescue-15’. Both the looters sustained saviour injuries but one of them managed to escape from the scene, while the police shifted him to a clinic in Sector E-13, but he succumbed to his injuries. The police have lodged FIR after recovering booty with the gun from his custody. The alleged snatcher was identified as Ansar Hayat son of Mohammad Hayat.