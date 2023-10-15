2 imposters held, pearls worth Rs100m recovered

Islamabad: The Secretariat police have arrested two accused involved in fraudulent activities and recovered precious pearls Zamurd to the tune of Rs100 million from their possession, a police spokesman said.

A Secretariat police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two accused involved in fraudulent activities in the jurisdiction of Secretariat police station. The accused were identified as Nayyab Hassan and Abdali. Police team also recovered the precious stone Zamurd worth Rs100 million from their possession. Case has already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.