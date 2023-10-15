Grapes may reduce oxidative stress and improve vision in older adults

ISLAMABAD : Carrots are not the only food that is good for eye health. A recent study found that a daily serving of grapes improved age related vision problems in older adults.

The study is the first randomized controlled human study of the potential benefits of grapes for human eyesight in the aging population.

According to the study, grape consumption reduces oxidative stress and benefits certain age related biomarkers linked to macular degeneration.

Macular degeneration occurs in the eye s macula the central part of the retina and generally occurs in people over 50. The condition makes it difficult for people to see things directly in front of them although they can see things not centrally located.

The study results were recently published in the journal Food & Function. It was funded by the California Table Grape Commission which played no role in its implementation analysis or interpretation of data. The study involved 34 participants divided into two groups.

Over the course of 16 weeks one group consumed the equivalent of 1.5 cups each day of table grapes in the form of freeze dried table grape powder. (Using grape powder allowed for more precise portion control.)

The remaining individuals served as a control group consuming a placebo powder instead.

Every four weeks the researchers measured participants macular pigment optical density (MPOD) lower density in the macula increases the risk of macular degeneration.

The researchers also observed how grapes impacted the accumulation of AGEs an acronym for advanced glycation end products measured in the skin.

At 16 weeks the researchers observed a significant improvement in MPOD for the grapes consuming group and found that the control group had a significant increase in AGEs over the test period compared to the grapes eating group.

Oxidative stress occurs when the body has an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants.

A free radical molecule has an uneven number of electrons and an antioxidant molecule can donate an electron to the free radical to remain stable. Too many unstable free radicals can damage DNA fatty tissue and proteins causing various problems throughout the body. One of these is macular degeneration.

The researchers measured participants total antioxidant capacity and overall phenolic content every eight weeks.