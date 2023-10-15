Lesco recovers Rs22m from 723 defaulters

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered Rs22 million from 723 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 23rd day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that on the 23rd day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Norez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs4.76 million from 78 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs4.76 million from 89 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively.

Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant.

Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs2.43 million from 83 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs1.37 million from 42 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar NankanaSahib M Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura M Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs1.34 million from 76 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs2.14 million from 92 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle.

He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs1.88 million from 122 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs3.39 million from 141 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs834.9 million from 26,011 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation.

He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs109.58 million from 3,501 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs198.51 million from 2,945 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs119.22 million from 3,204 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs49.82 million from 1,535 defaulters in South Circle, Rs51.76 million from 2,161 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs104.58 million from 2,589 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs57.53 million from 4,046 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs143.99 million from 6,030 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while Lesco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.