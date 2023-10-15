Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.
Met officials warned that during Saturday to Tuesday due to heavy/torrential rain, there was an increase in the flow of water in the local rivers, while there was also a risk of landslides in Murree, Guliyat Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad.
Met officials predicted that rain with wind and thunder in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while snow on high mountains and hail at some places in plains. Meanwhile, heavy rain was also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas weather will remain dry in other parts of the country.
Saturday’s maximum temperature was recorded as 40C in Sibi, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad while in Lahore it was 33C and minimum was 19.2C.
