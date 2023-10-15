Police official’s kidney transplant at PKLI

LAHORE : The first official of Punjab police underwent a kidney transplant at PKLI, following an MoU signed between Punjab police and PKLI.

DIG Welfare Punjab visited the PKLI to inquire after the official Samar Abbas and presented a bouquet on behalf of IG Punjab. At least 14 cases of kidney transplant of police employees have been referred to PKLI, for each kidney transplant, Punjab Police will pay Rs 01 million from its welfare funds and the rest of the treatment and follow-up costs will be borne by PKLI. A DSP's liver transplant will also take place at PKLI next week.