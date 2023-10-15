Police official’s kidney transplant at PKLI

LAHORE : The first official of Punjab police underwent a kidney transplant at PKLI, following an MoU signed between Punjab police and PKLI.
DIG Welfare Punjab visited the PKLI to inquire after the official Samar Abbas and presented a bouquet on behalf of IG Punjab. At least 14 cases of kidney transplant of police employees have been referred to PKLI, for each kidney transplant, Punjab Police will pay Rs 01 million from its welfare funds and the rest of the treatment and follow-up costs will be borne by PKLI. A DSP's liver transplant will also take place at PKLI next week.
ISLAMABAD : More than 10 million people around the world have Parkinson’s disease a neurological disorder affecting...
LAHORE : Punjab Transport Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi said on Saturday that Lahore has to be made smog free. Talking to...
ISLAMABAD : Carrots are not the only food that is good for eye health. A recent study found that a daily serving of...
ISLAMABAD: Many people experience depression and sometimes it is situational or mild which may not require...
LAHORE : Planning and Development Board Punjab Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo paid a surprise visit to the controlled...
LAHORE : The Lahore Electric Supply Company detected a total of 387 connections from where the customers were...