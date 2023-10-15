Fruits, water necessary to maintain healthy skin: expert

ISLAMABAD : A health expert on Saturday stressed public awareness for extra care for sensitive skin in winter and recommended the public to add seasonal fresh fruits and ensure adequate water consumption to maintain healthy skin to get that glow.

A renowned Dermatologist Dr Sayed Ghulam Abbas Shah talking to a news channel stressed that the winter seasonal fruits not only give you the right nutrition but can also do wonders for your skin, adding that vegetable markets nowadays are flooded with a variety of seasonal fruits and these tasty delights are brimming with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals which keep human body and skin well hydrated.

He further explained that among many other nutritional benefits that fruits offer, they are also particularly beneficial for the health of one’s skin and hair.

During the winter season, our skin needs extra care and attention, he said, adding, that dry skin is one of the common problems during the winter season.

The cold weather results in dry, itchy, and scaly skin.

Many also experience sensitive skin during this season, he mentioned.

Simple modifications in your skincare routine, lifestyle, and diet can help you ensure healthy skin this winter, he added.

He also suggested that prolonged hot showers dehydrate your skin, use a hydrating cleanser on your skin, and try to oil your skin with warm coconut oil pre-shower.

Moisturizers are a must in winter.

Skin needs moisturizing, as much as your body needs hydration, he added.

To a question, he replied, that drinking water is essential for everyone, especially those who have dry and dehydrated skin, adding, a diet with nutrients your body needs during this time of the year.

To another query about Skin cancer, he replied having a dermatologist inspect the skin is the best way to detect potential problem spots and ensure early treatment.

Remember that skin cancer is highly treatable when detected before it has had the opportunity to spread to internal organs, he added.

Early diagnosis and treatment is essential to avoid its spread to surrounding tissue, nerves, and bones, he highlighted.

As part of a complete early detection strategy, we recommend that the public should consult a dermatologist once a year for a full-body, professional skin exam or more often if you are at a higher risk of skin cancer.