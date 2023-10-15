Three persons commit suicide

LAHORE : Three persons committed suicides in different parts of the city on Saturday. The first case was reported in Chung on Multan Road where a 23-year-old petrol pump security guard shot himself dead. He reportedly was so frustrated that he shot himself with his rifle. In Shahdara, Yousaf Park, an 18-year-old Farzana Bibi committed suicide by hanging herself with a fan while in Gulshan-e-Ravi, a victim identified as Nasir Butt shot himself dead.

Speeding car crushes man

A 45-year-old man has died in a road accident on Lytton Road on Saturday. The unidentified victim was trying to cross road when a speeding car hit him. His body was moved to morgue for autopsy. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Meanwhile, body of a 60-year-old unidentified woman was recovered from Factory Area. A passerby spotted the body and alerted police. A team reached the spot and removed the body to morgue. Police said that they were trying to ascertain the identity of the victims.

150 students visit CCPO office

As many as 150 students of two-week police volunteers’ internship programme made a study visit to CCPO office on the last day of their internship.

SSP Admin Atif Nazir while giving a detailed briefing to the students about the structure and work of Lahore Police said that there are total six divisions of Lahore, which are under the supervision of four DIGs and four SSPs. While SPs, DSPs, ASPs, SHOs and in charge of investigation are controlling all the division.

Six divisions of Lahore included City, Sadar, Iqbal Town, Cantt, Model Town and Civil Lines. The students raised various questions, SSP Admin answering the questions said that police alone cannot control crime but for this all the citizens have to understand their duties.

The population of provincial capital is around one crore five million and keeping such a large population safe can only be possible with the support of the public because the criminal is also a part of our society and lives in a house or neighborhood. All of you should report such people to the police. In response to a question, the SSP admin said that the record of action on discipline in the police department is more than other departments and nowadays, due to the availability of online facility, you can easily complain to any SHO etc. There are 84 police stations in the city of Lahore for the protection of the public and work is being done to increase their number in the future. The students put forward various suggestions saying that dolphin patrolling should be increased so that a common man feels more secure and awareness about the police helpline should be made public for the ease of common man. Expressing their feedback, the students told SSP Admin that their two-week internship was quite successful, during which they visited various police stations, DIG Operations, Service Centre, Investigation and Chung Centre. The crime scene has also been examined practically and this will lead to an increase in our knowledge of the difficulties faced by the police and how hard they are working day and night to ensure the protection of human rights. At the end of the visit, the students also took a group photo with the SSP Admin while the SSP Admin see off wishing them all the best for their future.

Road accidents

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,194 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents, 10 people died, whereas 1,317 were injured. Out of these, 634 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 683 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. The majority (74%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes. Furthermore, the analysis showed that 662 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 148 pedestrians, and 517 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 257 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 285 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 108 in Multan with 118 victims and at third Faisalabad with 76 accidents and 80 victims.