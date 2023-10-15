2,081 new conjunctivitis cases emerged

LAHORE : Some 126,769 conjunctivitis patients have been reported in 36 districts of the province in the last 30 days, including 2,081 new patients during the last 24 hours.

In Lahore 10,961 patients were reported in one month, including 142 new ones in Lahore during last 24 hours.

The highest number of 21,536 patients has been reported in Bahawalpur during the last 30 days, including 355 new ones during the last 24 hours.

In Faisalabad 14,852 patients have been reported during last 30 days, including 142 new ones during the last 24 hours.

In Dara Ghazi Kahn 3,512 patients have been reported during one month, including 130 new ones during the last 24 hours.

Citizens are advised to contact the Health Department's free helpline 1033 for conjunctivitis treatment and guidance.

Eye surgeons in government hospitals across the province have been instructed to be alert 24 hours a day.

Abundant quantity of eye drops has been provided in all hospitals.

According to P&SH spokesman, cataracts are not dangerous nor are they likely to affect vision. Conjunctivitis gets cured automatically in 8 to 10 days.

Citizens should take care of eye hygiene and protect eyes from strong sunlight and dust. They are also advised to avoid touching clothes of an affected person.

Blood donation camp

A blood donation camp was organised at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh in collaboration with Punjab Police and Noor Thalassemia Foundation.

Cops donated blood for children affected by thalassemia.

The Punjab police had signed an MOU with the foundation for the treatment of children affected by thalassemia and the blood donation camp was held under the same MOU.

The Noor Thalassemia Foundation is providing medical support to the thalassemia affected children of police personnel.