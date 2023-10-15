LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to ten of its scholars on Saturday. According to details, Sadia Kanwal D/o M Riaz has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of High Energy Physics, Gu Zong S/o Gu Xiang Xing in the subject of History, Rabiah Sherwani D/o M Arshad Khan in the subject of Home Economics (Food & Nutrition), Qurrat ul Ain Shafique D/o Shafique Ahmed in the subject of Biochemistry, Khurran S/o M Yasin in the subject of Geometics, Faqeeha Javed D/o M Javed Anjum in the subject of Molecular Biology, Abid Hussain S/o Shahadat Ali in the subject of Punjabi, Maria Tahir D/o Tahir Quyyum in the subject of Punjabi, Maryam Azam D/o M Azam in the subject of Molecular Biology and Nabeela Firdous D/o Manzoor Ahmed in the subject of Environmental Sciences.
