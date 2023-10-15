214 new dengue cases reported

LAHORE : As many as 214 new dengue patients were reported from across the province during the last 24 hours. A total of 6,431 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in all districts of Punjab so far this year.

In provincial capital, a total of 2,553 confirmed cases of dengue were reported this year including 106 new patients during the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,805 dengue patients reported in Rawalpindi this year including 51 new patients of dengue during the last 24 hours.

A total of 706 dengue patients were reported in Multan this year including 13 new dengue patients during the last 24 hours.

A total of 355 dengue patients were reported in Gujranwala this year including 19 new dengue patients during the last 24 hours.

A total of 279 dengue patients were reported in Faisalabad this year including 4 new dengue patients during the last 24 hours. Two new dengue patients each have been reported in districts including Kasur, Attock, Muzaffargarh, Sargodha and Hafizabad during the last 24 hours.

One new case of dengue each has been reported in districts including Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Chakwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Vehari, Chiniot, Mianwali, Jhelum and Bhakkar.

A total of 153 dengue patients are currently under treatment in hospitals across Punjab including 64 dengue patients in Lahore.

The citizens should keep their environment clean and dry to avoid dengue. They should also cooperate with urban health department teams to prevent dengue.

The citizens may contact the Health Department's free helpline 1033 for dengue fever treatment, information or complaints in this regard.