LWMC starts grand drive to make Lahore smog-free

LAHORE : To make Lahore a smog-free city, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) started a grand cleanliness drive here on Saturday.

In this regard, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din inspected the areas around the Expo Centre and adjoining roads and directed the company's operations teams to complete a thorough clean-up of the Expo Centre and nearby roads in just two days.

Speaking about this initiative, LWMC CEO said that along with manual scraping, mechanical sweeping is also being utilised to make important roads dust-free. Furthermore, joint operations with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams have been initiated to ensure the clearance of open plots.

LWMC CEO also conducted a tour of Johar Town, Green Market, Khokhar Chowk, Shadiwala Chowk, and Abdul Haq Road. Cleaning operations on the routes leading to Shahrah Nazriya Pakistan, Emporium Mall, and Expo Centre were also closely inspected.

Moreover, continuous instructions have been issued for water spraying at regular intervals in the designated high-air quality index areas. LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din emphasizes that every possible step is being taken to keep Lahore dust-free. Ensuring a clean and pollution-free environment for Lahore's residents remains a top priority.

LWMC CEO urged the citizens of Lahore to cooperate in achieving this goal. He encouraged residents to avoid littering and burning waste to protect Lahore from the harmful effects of smog. He advised everyone to dispose of garbage in waste bins and contact Lahore Waste Management Company's helpline at 1139 or reach out through social media for any sanitation-related concerns.