Shahdara flyover to open for traffic this month: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Shahdara Flyover project here on Saturday. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir also accompanied him. He was briefed that 91 percent work of Shahdara Flyover mega project has been completed.

CM said that Shahdara flyover will be opened for traffic during the current month. Traffic problem on the Shahdara Chowk will be resolved on a permanent basis with the completion of the project.

CM reviewed development works on the project and inspected construction activities and monitored ongoing construction works from the bridge up to Shahdara Chowk. He directed that asphalt work on the flyovers should be completed early adding that electricity poles fixed with the adjoining road of the project should be relocated to a substitute place at the earliest. CM directed to start work on the new Ravi Bridge soon.

CM was informed during the briefing that asphalt work on the surrounding roads of Shahdara flyover was ongoing and asphalt work on the bridges will start soon while work on the last wall of the flyovers was ongoing.

Commissioner Lahore/LDA DG M Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed and the contractor gave a briefing about progress being made on the project. Secretary Housing, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner, CTO and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, resolution of media industry problems and steps being taken for the well-being of journalists were discussed.

Naqvi while talking on this occasion apprised that an endowment fund to the tune of rupees one billion has been established for the welfare of journalists community for the first time adding that we are also endeavouring to resolve other problems being faced by the journalists community. Solangi lauded the steps being taken for the completion of public welfare projects under the able leadership of CM Mohsin Naqvi.

Solangi remarked that CM Mohsin Naqvi was spending day and night in order to provide maximum relief to the people. "Mohsin Speed" was proving to be beneficial in the completion of public welfare projects.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir and Secretary Information Ali Nawaz Malik were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, CM has directed PHA to enhance its revenue target. On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) will establish floral shops and a nursery in provincial capital. Flowers and plants will be available at cheap rates in other cities including Lahore.

More than 400 kinds of plants and flowers will be available at the nursery. Local and international plants will be provided at the nursery. PHA will also provide landscape designing and planning services.

On the direction of CM, flower shops will also be established in Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and in other cities on the pattern of Lahore. PHA has been assigned the renovation and restoration tasks of 700 community parks and 05 big parks.

Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office with regard to reviewing the performance of PHA. DG PHA gave a briefing about performance of the institution, restoration of parks, establishing a nursery and other matters.

Provincial Minister for Information, Culture & Local Govt Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA, DG PHA, MD WASA and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that the role of rural women in the building and progress of a society is greatly recognizable. CM in his message on the International Day of Rural Women stated that the role of Pakistani rural women for the promotion of agriculture is praiseworthy.

The rural women can only be empowered by imparting them education and the Punjab government is endeavoring its utmost in this regard. The government is duty-bound to grant complete and equal rights to the women.

CM outlined that if the rural women progresses than Pakistan will progress adding that we will utilise all our resources to improve and elevate the living standard of rural women. CM emphasized that the role of rural women in strengthening the economy of Pakistan cannot be overlooked.