NA candidate caught stealing electricity

LAHORE : Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected power theft at the property of Mian Amir Abbas, a candidate for NA-127 by Milli Muslim League, during the ongoing anti-theft campaign in the Lesco region.

Sharing details with media here Saturday, the company’s spokesman said that following directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar is supervising the campaign against electricity thieves and dead defaulters.

In this regard, he added, under the supervision of Superintending Engineer (SE) Chaudhry Nisar Sarwar, the X-En (Executive Engineer) Rab Yar of Gulshan Ravi area

and Chowburji Park Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Irfan Ali conducted a search operation against electricity thieves in Lahore Electric Supply Company ’s Northern Circle.

During operation, Milli Muslim League party’s candidate for Member of National Assembly (MNA) (NA-127) Mian Amir Abbas was found stealing electricity and it was also learnt that electricity was being stolen directly from the light transmission line for the last two years.

The inspection team removed immediately the illegal hooks on the direct supply and charged Rs125,000 as detection bill to the accused, besides lodging an FIR in the respective police station.

The spokesman mentioned that Mian Amir Abbas was already defaulting Rs192,141 to the Lahore Electric Supply Company.