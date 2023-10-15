CBD measures to handle smog

LAHORE : In compliance with the directives from the Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, the Central Business District (CBD) Punjab, CEO Imran Amin, reviewed initiatives of the authority to curb smog and air pollution here on Saturday.

Imran Amin, accompanied by a team, embarked on a thorough inspection of various sites, including Central Business District Punjab Quaid District, Ghora Chowk Flyover, and Walton Railway Crossing.

One of the notable measures observed during the inspection was the efficient utilisation of rainwater harvested from the tank at Saint Mary Park for sprinkling water on construction sites, which is helpful in curbing dust pollution, actively participating towards controlling smog and showcasing CBD Punjab's commitment to water conservation.

Furthermore, in a bid to enhance the region's green cover, CBD Punjab has initiated a large-scale plantation drive, contributing to the overall environmental sustainability efforts in the area.

CEO CBD Imran Amin stated, "Our concerted efforts to tackle air pollution and promote eco-friendly practices are in line with our commitment to sustainable development and a healthier environment for all."

CBD Punjab, being a responsible authority, was taking all necessary measures to control smog and air pollution, he said and added that these precautions were a steppingstone towards a healthier and greener Punjab.