Russia downs two drones

MOSCOW: Russia said Saturday it shot down two attack drones over the Black Sea in the southern resort city of Sochi. Ukraine has hit Russian cities with drones for months, but Sochi -- a mountain and sea resort -- has so far been largely spared from attacks.
“Today at about 7:10 am in Sochi (0410 GMT)... two drones were shot down over the sea,” the governor of the southern Krasnodar region Alexei Kopaygorodskiy said on social media. The Russian army said it had thwarted a “terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime”, adding that air defence “destroyed two drones.”
