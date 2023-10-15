Accomplice appeals life sentence over French police killings

PARIS: A man who was sentenced to life imprisonment for complicity in the 2016 killing of a police couple at their home outside Paris in front of their child, has appealed the decision, his lawyers said Saturday.

Mohamed Lamine Aberouz, 30, was found guilty on Wednesday of complicity in the stabbings of Jean-Baptiste Salvaing and his partner Jessica Schneider by his friend Larossi Abballa on June 13, 2016.

Abballa slit 36-year-old Schneider’s throat in front of her three-year-old son and then stabbed 42-year-old Salvaing to death outside the house before being shot dead by a police response unit. Aberouz has maintained his innocence since he was charged in 2017. “Our client was not present at the time of the events. We are not asking the court to tip over into fiction, but to judge the facts. In a state governed by the rule of law, we don’t convict on the basis of hypotheses,” one of his lawyers, Vincent Brengarth, told AFP. The appeal was lodged on Friday morning. Aberouz says he was at prayers the night of the attack, which took place at the height of a terror wave and marked the first time that police officers were traced to, and killed in their homes. Abballa claimed the attack on behalf of the Islamic State group in a chilling 12-minute Facebook Live video from the scene of the crime.

The court ruled that Aberouz, whose DNA was found on the victims’ laptop, was present in the couple’s house at the time of the attack. His lawyers claimed his DNA came from Abballa’s car. Announcing the verdict, judge Christophe Petiteau said it was “unlikely” that Abballa acted alone.

“The accused has declared before this court that he does not share the values of the (French) Republic, which raises doubts about his ability to reintegrate into society,” Petiteau said. He added that Aberouz was “totally committed to the cause of the Islamic State”.

During the trial, Aberouz condemned what he called “the monstrous act” and said he wanted to express his compassion to the victims’ family. “It is inconceivable to me to be convicted for a crime I did not commit. The name of the person who committed the irreparable act is Larossi Abballa,” Aberouz said before the court retired to deliberate the verdict.

Police arrested Aberouz’s older brother and took him into custody on Saturday after he made death threats against a lawyer representing the family of one of the victims. Charaf-Din Aberouz, 37, was a close associate of Abballa and had initially been charged with terrorist criminal association in connection with the case, before his case was dismissed. As a witness during the trial, he confirmed that he “knew Larossi Abballa well” and defended his brother’s innocence.