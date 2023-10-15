LPGA’s Thompson set to miss PGA cut

LAS VEGAS: The LPGA´s Lexi Thompson looks set to miss the cut at the PGA´s Shriners Children´s Open despite shooting a two-under par round of 69 on Friday.

Thompson, who shot a first round 73, sits on even-par 142 with the projected cut line at two-under.

The 28-year-old Floridian missed a six foot birdie putt on her final hole which would have matched the lowest score on the PGA Tour by a woman.

Michelle Wie West shot 68 in the 2004 and 2006 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Thompson was looking to become the first woman to make the cut on the PGA Tour since Shirley Spork achieved a 105th-place result at the 1952 Barracuda Championship.

“I´m very proud. I played really well today, came out super early, and bogeyed 17 but made a great save on 18 there and just overall played very steady,” she said.

“As the day went on, I tried to stay committed to my targets out there and to my swing thoughts and just enjoyed the whole experience,” added Thompson, who was playing on a sponsor´s exemption.

After play finished early due to bad light on Thursday, Thompson had to come back out to finish off her last two first-round holes -- making a bogey on the 17th and a par on the last.