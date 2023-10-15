Pakistan women team to start training today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Women’s team players have assembled in Lahore and will resume training from Sunday to prepare for the series ahead.

The players included in the squad will start training at the Ghani Institute for Cricket. The Pakistan Women’s team will leave for Bangladesh from Lahore on the night of October 19 and 20 under the leadership of Nida Dar.

Pakistan Women’s team will play three T20I and three ODI matches against Bangladesh.

Pakistan unveiled its 15-member national women’s team, captained by Nida Dar, to prepare for their visit to Bangladesh.

As a part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022–25, the team will participate in a six-match white-ball series in Bangladesh that also consists of three ODIs. The home board will soon provide the schedule for the series.

After a year apart, the seasoned Iram Javed makes a comeback for the national team.

The last time the right-handed batsman represented Pakistan was at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Iram participated for Super Women in three exhibition T20 matches against Amazon earlier this year in Rawalpindi.

Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah were not included in the team that competed in the white-ball series in Karachi last month against South Africa, and Fatima Sana, who suffered an injury in the second ODI against South Africa, is still recuperating.

Pakistan squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar.