PRU appoints South African Kotze as head coach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) Saturday announced the appointment of Roelof Kotze as the Head Coach for the Men’s National 7s team.

This strategic decision comes ahead of the upcoming Asia Rugby Trophy scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, from 3rd to 4th November 023.

Hailing from South Africa, Roelof Kotze brings a wealth of experience in rugby management and coaching to his new role. With over 11 years of involvement with the Sharks academy Durban, where he served as the Rugby Program Manager and Head Coach, Kotze has showcased his commitment and proficiency in rugby development.

His significant contributions extend to high-performance rugby, where he previously held the position of Head Coach for the UAE National side, further amplifying his coaching expertise.

Speaking to the media, Salman Shaikh, Secretary of PRU, expressed the union’s intention to leverage Roelof Kotze’s extensive rugby experience. The focus is on utilizing his knowledge in system setup and structure building to propel rugby in Pakistan forward in the right direction.

This strategic move aims to enhance the overall development and performance of the Men’s National 7s team, reflecting the commitment of the Pakistan Rugby Union to elevate the sport in the region.