Afghanistan only get it ´70-80%´ right, says Trott

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott admitted Saturday that his team “get it 70-80% right” but need to find an extra gear quickly if they are to end a demoralising run of 14 successive World Cup defeats.

Afghanistan have so far suffered convincing losses to Bangladesh and India at this 10-nation tournament.

They lost all nine matches at the 2019 World Cup while winning just one against Scotland on their 2015 debut.

It doesn´t get easier for Afghanistan who tackle defending champions England in New Delhi on Sunday.

“At times we get 70-80% of it right, but the other 20-30% that we don´t get right really ends up costing us,” said Trott, a former England international batsman.

“Starting the game well is going to be crucial against a very strong England side.

“But going forward for the rest of the competition as well, we need to start better with bat and ball and set the standard of how we want to play our cricket.” Against India, eight Afghanistan batsmen reached double figures with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi making 80 and Azmatullah Omarzai 62 in a total of 272. But India coasted to an eight-wicket win with spin wizard Rashid Khan claiming both victims.

In the opener against Bangladesh, it was the batting which eventually misfired as Afghanistan collapsed from 83-1 to 156 all out.