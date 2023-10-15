Ehtesham leads in COAS Golf

ISLAMABAD: Ehtesham Abbasi (MCG) was in front in both amateur net and gross categories in the WALEE COAS Golf Championship following the penultimate day at the Pindi Golf Course.

Ehtesham Abbasi carded 75 on Saturday to get an aggregate score of 146 gross over 36 holes. A 5-handicapper, he also leads in the net category with the score of 136 net.

Mohammad Shoaib (Gym) carded 148 over two days for the second spot in gross while in the net category Aamir Farooq is occupying second position with 140 net over two days.