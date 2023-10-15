Ehtesham leads in COAS Golf

ISLAMABAD: Ehtesham Abbasi (MCG) was in front in both amateur net and gross categories in the WALEE COAS Golf Championship following the penultimate day at the Pindi Golf Course.
Ehtesham Abbasi carded 75 on Saturday to get an aggregate score of 146 gross over 36 holes. A 5-handicapper, he also leads in the net category with the score of 136 net.
Mohammad Shoaib (Gym) carded 148 over two days for the second spot in gross while in the net category Aamir Farooq is occupying second position with 140 net over two days.
LAS VEGAS: The LPGA´s Lexi Thompson looks set to miss the cut at the PGA´s Shriners Children´s Open despite...
PARIS: France, Belgium and Portugal all blinked with a Euro 2024 place in their grasps but clung on for one-goal...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Women’s team players have assembled in Lahore and will resume training from Sunday to prepare...
MANDALIKA, Indonesia: Spaniard Jorge Martin won Saturday´s sprint race at the Indonesia MotoGP to overtake rival...
NEW YORK: New Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann says he is feeling “pressure” and “responsibility” as well as...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Rugby Union Saturday announced the appointment of Roelof Kotze as the Head Coach for the Men’s...