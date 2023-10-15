Pak wheelchair tennis team to compete in Asian Para Games

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Wheelchair Tennis team is all set to proceed to Hangzhou (China) to participate in the Asian Para Games to be held from 24th to 29th October,2023.
Asif Abassi and Fida Hussain will represent Pakistan in the competition. The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has organised special training for the team under the watchful eyes of Director Asim Shafik and Assistant Coach Noman ul Haq at the NTC in PTF Complex Islamabad. Khalid Rehmani who is Coach/ Manager of the team will accompany the players.
Rehmani, Vice President of PTF for Wheelchair Tennis thanked Senator Salim Saifullah Khan for introducing Wheelchair tennis in Pakistan.
He stated that President PTF also arranged wheelchairs by importing the same from China besides the provision of funds despite serious financial constraints.
PTF President said that efforts will be made to coordinate and promote wheel chair tennis with the help of provincial governments, Armed Forces and other affiliates. In future, wheelchair events will also be made part of the other tennis events.
