Saraiki body condemns labourers’ killings in Turbat

The Saraeiki Professional Forum (SPF) has condemned the killing of six Saraiki labourers in Turbat, Balochistan, and demanded from the federal and provincial governments to immediately arrest the culprits.

President Saraeiki Professional Forum Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan and other central leaders strongly condemned the murders of the six labourers in Turbat in a firing incident on Friday night.

He said the caretaker federal and provincial governments had miserably failed to protect the life and property of citizens.

He demanded from the federal and provincial governments to announce compensation for the families of the labourers and take necessary arrangements for the treatment of the injured ones.

At least six labourers were killed in their sleep and two were wounded after gunmen targeted them in an overnight attack in Balochistan’s Turbat city.

According to the police, the unknown gunmen targeted the labourers who were sleeping in an under-construction house.