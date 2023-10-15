Hari Welfare Association demands govt safeguard rights of rural women

In connection with International Day of Rural Women that will be observed on Sunday, October 15, the Hari Welfare Association (HWA) has expressed concern over the failure of the federal and provincial governments to safeguard the rights of rural women in the country.

In a statement, the HWA said October 15 served as a stark reminder of the work that still needed to be done to ensure the rights and welfare of women in rural areas of Pakistan.

The HWA pointed out that various government programmes such as Ehsaas and Benazir Income Support Programme had failed to enable rural women to sustain themselves as these programmes only provided some financial aid and did little to empower women by creating livelihoods for them.

HWA President Akram Ali Khaskheli expressed disappointment at the lack of implementation of the Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act (SWAWA) that was passed in 2019. He said the law’s enactment was a pivotal step towards recognising the work of women in the agriculture sector and promoting their participation in decision-making, but unfortunately, more than three years had passed since its enactment and no steps had been taken to enforce the law.

He said the law’s implementation was vital for the rights of women involved in farming, livestock, fisheries and related sectors as it acknowledged several important rights, including the right to equal pay for equal work, right to unionise, right to a written contract, and access to social security and welfare benefits.

Khaskheli said the law could not be implemented due to structural challenges within the agriculture industry and complex bureaucratic procedures.

He added that the lack of access to education, particularly in rural areas, exacerbated the sufferings of women.

Rural women were often denied schooling due to the absence of educational facilities and female teachers, and societal norms that were controlled by feudal and tribal systems, the HWA president remarked, adding that the low literacy rate of women contributed to their vulnerability and impeded their access to economic and political opportunities.

More than 70 per cent of women in rural Sindh were employed in agriculture, but they and their families continued to endure poverty, malnutrition and hunger, he lamented.

Gender-based discrimination, particularly in nutrition and food distribution, further compounded the women’s plight, Khaskheli said as he drew attention to the alarming statistics of violence against women, including honour killings, child marriages and domestic violence.

These atrocities persisted in rural communities affecting women and girls disproportionately, he said and called for reforming society so that women did not face such injustices.

Khaskheli highlighted the prevalent issue of hazardous working conditions in the cotton production industry. He said that despite laws and regulations aimed at protecting women and children, especially girls, many were forced into working in hazardous conditions, including harvesting cotton after pesticide application, and exposure to dangerous machinery and environmental risks.

The HWA president called on the federal and provincial governments to prioritise the well-being of rural women while framing policies, establish livelihood programmes in rural areas and support social systems for the protection of women and girls.

He also demanded provision of land to women in rural areas and ensuring that social security programmes covered all rural women.