Action taken against meat price violators in Garden

Garden Assistant Commissioner Asma Batool launched a crackdown on 20 meat shops in the area on Saturday for defying government-set meat rates.

During her market visits, inspections were carried out at both meat and vegetable markets. The rate list provided by the deputy commissioner was verified. In cases where the rate list was found missing at a shop, stringent actions were taken against the shopkeepers.

Several shops faced closure, significant fines were imposed, and legal proceedings were initiated against the violators.

The District South administration rigorously enforced the rate list issued by the Commissioner of Karachi, targeting those who failed to adhere to it, including sellers of chicken, meat, and vegetables.

Batool reported that more than 20 shops in the Garden Meat Market, Ranchhore Line, and Guzri Market were subjected to actions that led to the suspension of their operations. Nine profiteers were taken into custody, and fines exceeding Rs50,000 were levied.

She personally visited the Garden Meat Market and took action against the market for its non-compliance with the commissioner's rate list. Furthermore, she ensured the implementation of official rate lists for fruits and vegetables at superstores.

Stricter actions would persist against those who breach the official rate lists in all five zones of the South District, which encompass Division South Line, Lyari, Aram Bagh, Garden, and Saddar, she affirmed.

The responsibility for implementing the commissioner's rate list falls upon the district administration, with the deputy commissioner of South reaffirming the directive to assistant commissioner to continue their unwavering efforts against profiteers and to sustain the ongoing crackdown.

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has also ordered the district administration and the provincial bureau of supply & prices to control artificial price hikes in markets by streamlining the price control system.

He has asked the officials concerned to ensure proper price management in markets, warning that he would pay surprise visits to markets to check the price lists, prices and even quality of commodities.

In a meeting held in September, he agreed on intensifying the ongoing crackdown on hoarders of sugar, fertiliser, wheat and other commodities. The meeting agreed that the operation against smugglers of commodities, cloth, petrol, diesel and other items would continue to stabilise the market position.