Gaza situation poses threat to global peace: MQM-P convener

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine is not just a regional issue but a severe violation of human rights.

Speaking at a press conference at the MQM’s central election office at the Pakistan House on Saturday, Dr Siddiqui said that viewing the issue as solely a regional matter would be a mistake.

It is a grave violation of human rights that is not confined to that region alone, but it poses a threat to global peace, he added.

He said that the Security Council and the OIC should immediately intervene and play an effective role in stopping the Israeli aggression. The issue of Palestine is a global issue, which, if ignored, will affect global peace, and this fire will soon engulf other nations and put us all in danger, he added.

He also said the Muslim world cannot afford to remain silent. The situation in Gaza is a test of the conscience of the international community, he added.

The MQM-P leader said his party expresses solidarity with the people of Gaza and invites all Pakistanis, regardless of their sect or ethnicity, to demonstrate their unity against the Israeli aggression. This protest should be so massive that no one can ignore it, he added.

He also mentioned that the MQM-P has taken notice of the recent attack on their office in Sohrab Goth and condemns these attempts to disrupt peace.

He claimed that DSPs and police officers are working as paid employees of the Pakistan Peoples Party. He asked the caretaker Sindh chief minister to take notice of the attack.

A day earlier, Siddiqui had said that the public gathering in Orangi Town by his party on October 15 (today) will be a reflection of Karachi’s “true” mandate.

He claimed that the MQM-P’s Sunday rally will set a new record in the city. “We are determined to convey that Pakistan has not reached the point of no return, and the country’s survival is linked to Karachi’s survival.”

He said that Karachi generates more revenue than the rest of the country, yet the city had one of the largest slum populations in the world.

He also said that Orangi Town was home to people who migrated twice for the sake of Pakistan, and a university should be built here. He invited people from all ethnicities to participate in the party rally today to make it a representative assembly of all residents of Orangi Town.

Separately, MQM-P deputy convener Mustafa Kamal claimed that his party will rescue poor people from the clutches of inflation. “We may not be the best, but we are not the worst either. We live among people. We have brought middle-class youth into the parliament,” he said.

Kamal asserted that “the experiment” conducted in 2018 had failed and the MQM-P’s decisions were now being made without taking dictation on a phone call.

He said that his party would play a significant role in the upcoming general elections. “For 15 years, efforts were being made to turn Karachi into Lyari, Khairpur, and Tando Adam. But this experiment has also failed,” he commented.

He mentioned that the MQM-P stands with the people of Palestine. “Israel needs to be stopped from committing injustice,” he said, urging Pakistani leaders to play a role in the situation.