JI prepares for march to support Palestinian cause

The Jamaat-e-Islami on Saturday continued efforts to ensure maximum participation in its Al-Aqsa Palestine March on Sharea Faisal today (Sunday).

The party held camps in various parts of the city where its workers spoke against the Israeli illegal occupation of Palestine and convinced the people to attend Sunday’s march to make it a historic event.

On Friday, Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called upon the people of Karachi to set aside their political differences and actively take part in the Al-Aqsa Palestine March scheduled for October 15. This march aimed to demonstrate solidarity with the people and cause of Palestine.

He shared these sentiments during his visit to a publicity camp on Sharea Faisal, which was organised in preparation for the march scheduled for Sunday, October 15, at 3 PM. He was joined by JI leaders Saifuddin Advocate, Sohaib Ahmed, Bilal Ramzan, and others.

Rehman encouraged the residents of Karachi to generously contribute to the Gaza Fund and to attend the march with their families. Rehman stressed that Palestine holds great significance for Muslims as it was a matter of faith and belief. He praised the bravery of the freedom fighters associated with Hamas, acknowledging the remarkable chapter they have added to the history of Muslims, despite their limited resources.

While acknowledging that Karachiites could not directly join the ranks of Palestinian freedom fighters, he urged them to take to the streets and express solidarity with the people of Palestine. He also called for a strong condemnation of Israeli aggression and local supporters of such aggression.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the two-state theory proposed by Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar for resolving the Palestinian issue, Rehman insisted that both political and military leaderships should issue a clear and unequivocal statement against the illegal state of Israel.

The JI leader expressed his disappointment that the Muslim world had failed to effectively support the Palestinian cause, despite having a combined military force of over 70 million personnel. He called on the Muslim world to demonstrate unity and stand up for Palestine and Qibla-e-Awal.