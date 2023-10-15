Traders’ protest forces customs officials to abandon raid on Tariq Road

A clash erupted between traders and Pakistan Customs intelligence officials on Tariq Road during the night between Friday and Saturday when the latter attempted to conduct a raid aimed at confiscating smuggled goods.

A confrontation between customs authorities and local shopkeepers unfolded during a crackdown on smuggling.

The shopkeepers fiercely resisted the raiding team, with protesters going so far as to attack the truck brought by the customs officials for the seizure of alleged contraband items. Infuriated shopkeepers set fire to the road and vehemently protested against the customs operation.

Amid the clash, one individual sustained injuries from thrown stones and was subsequently transported to a hospital for medical treatment. The intense protest and stone-throwing by shopkeepers compelled the customs authorities to abandon their operation.

Police were also present during the tumultuous events. The road was set ablaze by the angry demonstrators, but following successful negotiations with the protesters, the police reopened it to traffic.

Ferozabad ASP Aleena Rajper stated that, as of now, no case had been registered, and further investigations into the incident were underway.