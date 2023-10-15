KE detects theft of 40m units in ongoing crackdown

Approximately one month has passed since the caretaker minister for energy initiated a nationwide campaign against electricity theft.

K-Electric (KE) on Saturday reported that its dedicated distribution teams had successfully identified approximately 24,000 cases of illegal electricity usage, amounting to a staggering 40 million units of theft.

Anti-theft measures had been an integral part of the KE's operational strategy. In a press statement, the power utility affirmed its commitment to safeguarding the network and mitigating the impact of line losses.

Since the beginning of 2023, the KE's distribution teams had conducted over 14,000 operations to remove "kundas”, averaging 60 removal drives per day across the city. These efforts had led to the successful removal of over 130,000 kilograms of kundas.

Furthermore, in alignment with directives from the federal and Sindh governments, the KE had collaborated with civil administration and all law enforcement agencies to file 759 First Information Reports (FIRs) across various local police stations. These FIRs pertain to serious cases of electricity theft involving prohibited hydrants, generator and kunda mafias, and individuals illicitly consuming electricity. This initiative had resulted in the recovery of Rs41.5 million.

Moreover, more than Rs192 million had been collected in over 500 instances where customers were apprehended for electricity theft but chose to settle their outstanding bills before an FIR was lodged.

The theft of electricity not only breaches the network's safety protocols but also impacts the loss profile of an area, potentially affecting the duration of load shedding. Recognising the potential financial constraints faced by customers due to current macroeconomic conditions, the KE was setting up facilitation camps throughout the city. Customers could visit these camps, in addition to the KE Customer Care Centres spread across the city, to clear their outstanding dues and obtain regularised connections.

A KE spokesperson had appealed to elected and area representatives, emphasising their crucial role in promoting a culture of regular bill payment while vehemently discouraging power theft. These efforts were vital to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of electricity.