Teachers and students express solidarity with Palestinians

A large number of teachers and students participated in a demonstration on Saturday to express solidarity with the beleaguered Palestinians in the aftermath of the Israeli attacks.

The protesters decried the human rights violations by the Israeli forces and demanded that the Palestinians’ right to their homeland be accepted and respected by the global community.

Various political parties and rights groups have been protesting against the cruelties being inflicted upon Palestinians and the global community’s apathy towards the oppressed people.

On Friday, the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) observed Palestine Solidarity Day across Sindh and staged protest demonstrations against Israel in various areas of Karachi.

The demonstrations took place outside various mosques following the Friday prayers with a significant number of protesters in attendance who chanted slogans denouncing the Israeli brutalities in Palestine and called for immediate access to the Gaza Strip for humanitarian assistance.

Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi, Asadullah Bhutto, Allama Sadiq Jafri, Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi, Mukhtar Emami, Allama Mubasher Hassan and other speakers addressed the protests at Khoja Masjid, Central.

Sindh MWM President Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi expressed his views during the protest demonstration, stating that Israel is a global terrorist and an occupying state. Israel continues to target innocent civilians in various urban areas of Palestine, notably in Gaza, committing what he termed “global war crimes” through phosphorus attacks.

He decried the inaction of the United Nations and international powers in the face of the Palestinian genocide and emphasised that the occupation could not persist indefinitely.

Zaidi pointed out that a significant portion of Palestinians killed and injured during the Zionist forces' bombardment in Gaza were women and children. He stressed that it was time for Pakistani politicians to openly advocate for Palestine at the United Nations.

Asadullah Bhutto, the leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, echoed similar sentiments in his speech. He emphasised that the demonstrators showed solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza and the Ummah, and also condemned the ongoing cruelty against them. Bhutto questioned the silence of European countries and the United States on human rights violations in Palestine. He also criticised the silence of Pakistani politicians and called for Pakistan's support for Palestinian Muslims.