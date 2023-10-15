SHC restrains housing society, SBCA from evicting occupants of flats, shops in Adamjee Nagar

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has restrained the management of the Kathiawar Cooperative Housing Society, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and others from evicting tenants of flats and shops of a building on Tipu Sultan Road in the Adamjee Nagar area without due process of the law.

The petitioners, who have been occupants and tenant of flats and shops in a residential-cum-commercial building in Adamjee Nagar for more than five decades, expressed their grievance against what they termed unauthorised and illegal acts of new management of the Kathiawar Cooperative Housing Society in collusion with the SBCA.

They submitted that the housing society management was attempting to dispossess them in the guise of raising construction on open land behind the building in which the petitioners were residing and carrying on their businesses to earn their livelihood.

They submitted that the subject land was used as parking but the respondents had demolished the boundary wall of the petitioner’s building and there was apprehension that they would continue to raise unauthorised and illegal construction on that amenity plot and also demolish the structure of their building in order to cause harassment to them.

The petitioners submitted that they had approached the SBCA and pointed out illegalities on the amenity plot but no action had so far been taken. They sought protection under the law and a restraining order against the illegal construction.

They requested the high court to declare that the act of the respondents with regard to their dispossession from the premises was unlawful and construction of unauthorised building adjacent to a mosque was in violation of the approved building plan.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi after a preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to the housing society, SBCA and others and called their comments.

The high court in the meantime restrained the respondents from dispossessing the petitioners from their respective flats and shops on the subject property without due process of the law.

The bench directed the SBCA to inspect the subject site and ensure that no unauthorised construction in violation of the Karachi Building and Town Planning Regulations 2002 was being raised there as according to the petitioners, the land was meant for amenity purposes.