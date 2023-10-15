CITY PULSE

The Lost River and the Rising Sea

The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an exhibition featuring a collection of documents, words and visuals from the edge of Cholistan by Sadia Salim. Titled ‘The Lost River and the Rising Sea’, the show will run at the gallery until October 19. Contact 0300-3618501 for more information.

War Gardens

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Meherunnisa Asad and Studio Lel. Titled ‘War Gardens’, the show will run at the gallery until October 18. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

The Pakistan Saga III

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an exclusive art exhibition featuring paintings by Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen. Titled ‘The Pakistan Saga III’, the show will run at the gallery until October 16. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

Monochrome Dialogues

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdul Jabbar, Abid Ansari, Fahad Saleem, Habiba Safder, Khushbakht Islam, Qasim Bugti, Saeed Lakho, Yaruk Mehmood, Zameer Hussain and Zantiana Iqbal. Titled ‘Monochrome Dialogues’, the show will run at the gallery until October 20. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

The Penwith Portfolio

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring a remarkable selection of original prints by 12 renowned British modernists: Robert Adams, Alan Davie, Merlyn Evans, Duncan Grant, Barbara Hepworth, Peter Lanyon, Bernard Leach, FE McWilliam, Henry Moore, Ben Nicholson, John Piper and Micheal Rothenstein. Titled ‘The Penwith Portfolio’, the show will run at the gallery until October 28. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Homegrown

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Alishba Memon, Amna Qamar, Axel Lucas, Bilal Ahmed, Fatima Jawed and Schajya Siddiqui. Titled ‘Homegrown’, the show will run at the gallery from October 16 to October 26. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Filmi Yaadein

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abbas Kamanger, Mehtab Ali, Nisar Bashier, Rustam Khan, Prof Rahmat Khan, Saeed Naqvi, Zafer Siddiqui and Zahid Hussain. Titled ‘Filmi Yaadein’, the show will run at the gallery from October 17 to October 27. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.

Art and Inclusivity

The Karachi Biennale Trust, in collaboration with the Sindh Culture Department, is hosting an evening of ‘Art and Inclusivity’ at 5:30pm on October 16 at the Sambara Art Gallery. The programme includes a prize ceremony for the most outstanding PechaKucha presentations by emerging artists from across the province, and the unveiling of a sculpture by UK-based artist Mohsen Keiany.