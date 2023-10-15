Suspects escape after injuring cops, snatching weapons in Baldia

Armed suspects managed to snatch official and personal weapons from two policemen and fled during an exchange of fire in Baldia Town on Saturday.

During a search operation in the Raees Goth area, the police personnel signalled the supsects to stop. As the search ensued, there was an exchange of fire between the culprits and the police.

Subsequently, the suspects injured both policemen, identified as Ataullah and Farhan, and fled after snatching their weapons. One of the constables had a government-issued firearm, while the other had a personal weapon. The policemen were also subjected to torture.

The cops were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police officials said that the suspects had attacked the police party during the search.

They added that one official weapon was missing, and efforts were underway to locate it. Further investigations are underway.