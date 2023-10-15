Court directs elderly woman’s four sons to bear expenses of her health issues

An elderly woman has approached court seeking protection from her husband and four sons who have allegedly been subjecting her to physical abuse.

Shahnaz Fatima filed an application before the judicial magistrate-II (Central) requesting him to direct her husband Muhammad Saleh and four sons Rasool Bux, Sajjad Ali, Hussain Ali and Asghar Ali to pay her maintenance.

After the hearing, Magistrate Munawar Ali Shar observed that she was an old women with an age of more than 60 years. Her four sons, who are earning livelihood for their families, were liable to pay maintenance for their mother as well, he added.

The magistrate directed the applicant's four sons to deposit interim maintenance at Rs2,500 per month in favour of their mother with the Nazir of the court on or before 14th of every month till final disposal of the instant case.

Legal Aid Society's lawyer Bahzad Akbar Gabol, who represented the woman, stated that the applicant was aggrieved in terms of the Section 2(1)(a) of the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act 2013 as she had been subjected to repeated acts of domestic violence throughout her marriage over a period of over 35 years by her husband.

She said she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her husband who was also a drug addict. She added she also endured verbal insults over trivial matters since their marriage but she chose to remain silent.

The applicant said her four sons also subjected her to physical abuse and verbal insults when she complained to them about her husband's maltreatment. She said she suffered from multiple ailments and when she asked the respondents for money to bear the expenses of her medicines, she was not only treated badly but also her husband threatened that he would throw her out of his house, the counsel said.