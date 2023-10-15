Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Amritsar made a medical emergency landing at the Karachi airport. The aircraft remained at the Karachi airport for nearly two hours. The low-cost Indian airline was operating Flight IX 192 on the Dubai to Amritsar route when a passenger onboard fell ill near the Balochistan border in Pakistan, close to Koh-e-Patan. Upon contact with the pilot, the air traffic controller granted permission for the aircraft to land at the Karachi airport based on humanitarian grounds.

The Boeing 737 aircraft landed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi at precisely 12:19 pm. The medical team from the Civil Aviation examined the passenger on the aircraft.

According to aviation authorities, the condition of the 50-year-old Indian passenger was not well. The medical team provided medical assistance to the passenger. After the airport's security clearance for travel, the aircraft took off for Amritsar from Karachi at 2:25pm.