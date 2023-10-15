What’s my crime?

I am a resident of Garden West, Karachi. I am 60 years old and have always paid my utility bills including that of KE on time. It is frustrating to witness that our area has been worst affected by electricity loadshedding. Four 90-min-long slots have been drafted for scheduled daily power outages. Besides this, sometimes, KE randomly cuts off electricity at 6 in the morning and restores power at 6pm. When contacted through social media, KE says: “your area has been temporarily shut down because of non-payment.” There may be thousands of consumers in the entire Garden West area who have not paid their dues. But this calls for action against defaulters. What does KE get by punishing consumers like me who have always paid their bills on time?

When I contacted KE, I was told to tell the people of my area to pay their KE bills for restoration of electricity. Who am I to do this? KE has all the resources at their disposal to take action against electricity theft and defaulters. They also have the option to disconnect electricity supply from meters and restore when bills are settled.

M Rafique Zakaria

Karachi