Fix the roads

Infrastructure in Awaran is in a dilapidated state. There is no proper road network, and commuters find it hard to cover short distances. The extreme weather – heavy rains, etc – has caused severe damage in the city. No repair work has been carried out in the area since 2005, and no new initiative has been taken for infrastructure development.

Bad roads are the main cause for an uptick in fatal accidents in the city. Awaran needs the urgent attention of the Balochistan government.

Iftikhar Nadir

Awaran