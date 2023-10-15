Economic power

This refers to the letter ‘What an idea!’ (Oct 12) by Hassan Afzaal, written in response to my letter. The letter-writer’s suggestions are both correct and commendable. I would like to add that if the money allegedly embezzled by some of our heavyweight political stalwarts in the past is injected to the national exchequer, the economy will improve significantly.
If the problem of corruption and misuse of public funds is fixed, Pakistan will soon become a country capable enough of giving loans to underdeveloped countries and will break free from relying on assistance from the IMF and friendly countries.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
