I am writing to emphasize the need for Pakistan's political leaders and the public to unite in raising our voices against the ongoing violence inflicted upon Palestine by Israel. The situation in Palestine is deeply distressing, with casualties and destruction mounting daily. The human toll, especially on innocent civilians, is heart-wrenching, and calls for immediate attention and action. Pakistan, with its history of advocating for just causes and supporting oppressed communities, must lead by example and our political leaders should unequivocally condemn the violence in Palestine and call for an immediate ceasefire.

It is incumbent upon our leaders to use diplomatic channels and raise their voices to protect the rights of the Palestinian people. It is also the collective responsibility of every Pakistani citizen to show solidarity with the Palestinian people. Protests, awareness campaigns, and peaceful demonstrations are powerful tools to raise our voices against this injustice. In these challenging times, we must remember our shared humanity and the importance of standing up for those who are suffering.

Isha Mehar

Karachi