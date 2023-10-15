The jinx continues

So the script didn’t change. Pakistan’s India jinx at World Cups continued on Saturday when Babar Azam and his men choked in front of a sea of blue at world cricket’s biggest stadium in Ahmedabad. There were greater expectations at home following Pakistan’s back-to-back World Cup wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the south Indian city of Hyderabad in the lead up to the big game against India. But the national team faltered miserably. After being put into bat on a low and slow wicket, Pakistan were on course in their bid to change history as they were at one stage cruising at 155-2. But a stunning collapse saw them getting bowled out for just 191. India’s potent batting line-up then marched to the target to record a comprehensive seven-wicket triumph with almost 20 overs to spare.

This was Pakistan’s eighth straight defeat against India in a World Cup game and easily one of their worst. Barring the first 32 overs or so of their innings, Pakistan showed little or no signs of a fight as they meekly surrendered against a rampaging Indian side that many see as hot favourites to win the World Cup on home soil. And it is not that this was an unexpected result. When the two sides last met – during the Asia Cup Super Four stage in Colombo – India recorded a thumping 228-run victory. Just like in Colombo, Pakistan almost froze under pressure at the 132,000 seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After a solid start, our batters seemed to just throw away wickets – allowing India to comfortably win the game and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals. In contrast, Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the last four were dealt with a major blow because of the highly one-sided result.

Pakistan team’s think-tank will need to quickly find the reasons behind such a below-par showing from their players in such a high-profile game. The players, meanwhile, will need to shrug off Saturday night’s disappointment and regroup as they have to play and win games against top flight teams like New zealand, England, South Africa and Australia. They cannot afford to misfire against these teams the way they did against India. With six league games still remaining, Pakistan have a long way to go in this ten-nation contest. What happened in Ahmedabad on Saturday has certainly dampened the mood not just in the Pakistani camp but all over the country. But it’s not the end of the world. Pakistan will need to quickly recover from it. The player looked out of sorts, something coach Mickey Arthur will quickly need to address. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s agonizing wait for their first World Cup win against India will continue. Optimistically speaking, they could get another opportunity in the ongoing World Cup if both them and India make it to the business end of the tournament. The Indians look well set to do that. Pakistan, too, are very much in the hunt despite Saturday’s loss. They now need to bounce back – with a vengeance.