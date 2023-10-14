Workshop on election reporting held in Mardan

MARDAN: A one-day training workshop titled “Election Day Reporting” was jointly organised by the non-governmental organisation Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability (TDEA) and the Integrated Regional Support Program (IRSP) here on Friday.

Both male and female journalists attended the workshop, wherein the TDEA Program Manager Mehwish Munib and IRSP Programme Coordinator Aziz Ahmed led the session with detailed briefings on various aspects of the election day reporting.

The participants were informed that the primary objective of the event was to improve the media reporting on election laws and discuss various activities related to elections, false news, misinformation, misleading news, and inclusion of disadvantaged sections, women, transgender, elderly, persons with disabilities and minorities in the elections.

The trainers also discussed the election role and code of conduct, and the media’s responsibilities when addressing violations. Participants were guided on how to effectively present their reports on Election Day, with a strong emphasis on the accurate reporting of election results at polling stations. The training also covered the manner in which polling staff should be treated during the reporting process.