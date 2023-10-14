Efforts urged to reduce traffic accidents

HARIPUR: Speakers at a seminar here on Friday called for the strict implementation of the traffic rules to minimize traffic fatalities.

They were speaking at a seminar organised by the Pakistan Safety Council at the University of Haripur. Students and teachers attended the seminar. The speaker said that scores of lives could be saved by reducing road accidents, adding that this objective was achievable by following traffic rules. They said that the majority of drivers in Pakistan were illiterate so they lacked awareness about traffic rules that led to fatal accidents.

The use of mobile phones while driving, reckless driving, poor maintenance of passenger vehicles, flaws in issuance of driving licenses were the main causes of road accidents, the speakers said.

Syed Naveed Hussain Shah, country director, Pakistan Safety Council said that national laws should be harmonized with international laws to avoid loss of life on roads. He said that his organisation was going to train the drivers about road safety and traffic rules to prevent accidents. “Our target is to reduce accidents by 50 percent in Pakistan during the next few years,” he said. Dr Asif Nawaz, DSP Muhammad Yusuf and Safdar Zaman Shah were prominent among those who addressed the participants.