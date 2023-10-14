KP addl advocate general resigns

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional Advocate General, Farooq Afridi, has tendered resignation due to personal engagements after serving for seven months.

In his resignation, he said he was stepping down as additional advocate general due to personal engagements.Farooq Afridi was appointed as additional advocate general in March 2023.He said that it was a pleasure to work with KP Advocate General Aamir Javed.